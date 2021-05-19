US designates former Albania president for corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

The US State Department Wednesday banned a former Albanian political powerbroker from travelling to the United States because of his links to "significant corruption."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The US State Department Wednesday banned a former Albanian political powerbroker from travelling to the United States because of his links to "significant corruption.""I am announcing the public designation of Sali Berisha, a former President of Albania, former Prime Minister of Albania, and former Member of Parliament of Albania, due to his involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken also designated Berisha's wife and two children. "These individuals are ineligible to travel to the United States," he said.