US Designates Former Albania President For Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

The US State Department Wednesday banned a former Albanian political powerbroker from travelling to the United States because of his links to "significant corruption."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The US State Department Wednesday banned a former Albanian political powerbroker from travelling to the United States because of his links to "significant corruption.""I am announcing the public designation of Sali Berisha, a former President of Albania, former Prime Minister of Albania, and former Member of Parliament of Albania, due to his involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken also designated Berisha's wife and two children. "These individuals are ineligible to travel to the United States," he said.

