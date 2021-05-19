US Designates Former Albanian President Sali Berisha Due to 'Corruption' - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The United States publicly designated former Albanian President Sali Berisha for his involvement in corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of Sali Berisha, a former President of Albania, former Prime Minister of Albania, and former Member of Parliament of Albania, due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said.

While leading the Albanian government, Berisha was involved in misappropriation of public funds, interfering with public processes, using his power for his own benefit, enriching his allies and family members, as well as other corruption acts, Blinken added.