US Designates Former Moldovan Official Plahotniuc Due to Alleged Corruption - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Moldovan businessman and former official Vladimir Plahotniuc because of "significant corruption," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, I am designating former Moldovan official and oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said. "In his official capacity, Plahotniuc was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and severely compromised the independence of democratic institutions in Moldova."

Last June, Plahotniuc stepped down as chairman of the once ruling pro-European Union Democratic Party amid the political crisis in the country.

Pompeo said the measure sends a strong signal that the United States does not tolerate corruption and stands with the people of Moldova in their fight against it.

"The Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally," Pompeo said.

The designation makes Plahotniuc and his immediate family members ineligible to obtain visas to visit the United States.

The State Department also designated Plahotniuc's wife, Oxana Childescu, and their minor son, Timofei.