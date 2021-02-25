UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Designates Former Slovak Prosecutor For Corruption - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Designates Former Slovak Prosecutor For Corruption - Blinken

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The US government is designating former prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka of the Slovak Republic for involvement in significant corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of former Prosecutor General Dobroslav Trnka of the Slovak Republic due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said in a statement.  "In his official capacity as the prosecutor general of Slovakia, Trnka was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Slovak public's faith in their government's democratic institutions, officials, and public processes."

Related Topics

Corruption Slovakia Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

51 minutes ago

â€˜Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky Â 

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.