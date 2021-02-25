US Designates Former Slovak Prosecutor For Corruption - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The US government is designating former prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka of the Slovak Republic for involvement in significant corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of former Prosecutor General Dobroslav Trnka of the Slovak Republic due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said in a statement. "In his official capacity as the prosecutor general of Slovakia, Trnka was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Slovak public's faith in their government's democratic institutions, officials, and public processes."