US Designates Head Of Grozny Police Irashkanov For Alleged Rights Abuses - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:12 PM

US Designates Head of Grozny Police Irashkanov for Alleged Rights Abuses - State Dept.

The United States has designated the head of Grozny police in the Chechen Republic, Russian national Aslan Iraskhanov, over alleged human rights violations, the US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The United States has designated the head of Grozny police in the Chechen Republic, Russian national Aslan Iraskhanov, over alleged human rights violations, the US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department has designated Aslan Iraskhanov, Head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs for the city of Grozny in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, for his involvement in gross violations of human rights," the statement said.

According to the State Department, Iraskhanov is allegedly responsible for the execution of 27 people.

