UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Designates Head Of Russia's Surgut Investigative Committee - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

US Designates Head of Russia's Surgut Investigative Committee - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on the head of the Investigative Committee in the Russian city of Surgut along with a senior investigator over alleged violations of human rights, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department is publicly designating Vladimir Petrovich Yermolayev, the Head of the Investigative Committee in the city of Surgut, Russia, and Stepan Vladimirovich Tkach, Senior Investigator at the Investigative Committee of Surgut, Russia, under Section 7031(c) of the FY2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, due to their involvement in gross violations of human rights," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Surgut United States

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

25 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, Mauritania review defence cooperation

55 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

1 hour ago

Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.