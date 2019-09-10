WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on the head of the Investigative Committee in the Russian city of Surgut along with a senior investigator over alleged violations of human rights, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department is publicly designating Vladimir Petrovich Yermolayev, the Head of the Investigative Committee in the city of Surgut, Russia, and Stepan Vladimirovich Tkach, Senior Investigator at the Investigative Committee of Surgut, Russia, under Section 7031(c) of the FY2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, due to their involvement in gross violations of human rights," the statement said.