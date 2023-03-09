WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The United States imposed new sanctions on Wednesday against more than a dozen of Iranian officials and entities for human right violations related to women and girls, the Treasury Department said.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning several Iranian regime officials and entities, including two senior officials in Iran's prison system who have been responsible for serious human rights abuses against women and girls. OFAC is also taking action against the top commander of the Iranian army and a high-ranking leader in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as an Iranian official who was central to the regime's efforts to block internet access," the statement read.

Additionally, Washington designated three Iranian companies and their leadership for enabling the violent repression by the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) of peaceful protesters, including many women and girls.

The US took this action in coordination with the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said Washington imposed sanctions against two Iranian officials overseeing prisons in Iran, two senior Iranian security leaders, three companies that supply Iranian law enforcement, and their bosses, as well as a high ranking law enforcement official.

He expressed deep concerns over suppressing dissent and peaceful protests in Iran, including through mass arrests, sham trials, hasty executions, the detention of journalists, and the use of sexual violence.