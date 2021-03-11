US Designates IS Affiliates, Leaders in DRC, Mozambique - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The US Department of State designated the affiliates of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique as foreign terrorist organizations, the Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Department of State has designated the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria - Democratic Republic of the Congo (ISIS-DRC) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria - Mozambique (ISIS-Mozambique) as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended," the statement said. "The Department has also designated ISIS-DRC and ISIS-Mozambique as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order 13224, while also designating respective leaders of those organizations, Seka Musa Baluku and Abu Yasir Hassan, as SDGTs."