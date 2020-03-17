US Designates Islamic State Leader Al Saibi as Global Terrorist - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has designated the leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al Saibi as a global terrorist, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States has designated the leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al Saibi as a global terrorist, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of State is announcing our intent to designate Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al Saibi as specially designated global terrorist who was previously acted in Al Qaeda in Iraq," Pompeo said. "He was named the leader of ISIS [Islamic State] after we killed Abu Bakr al Baghdadi."