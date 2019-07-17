The United States has imposed sanctions on a leader of Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, the official branch of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Mali, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in concert with the Department of State, took action today targeting Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a west African terrorist group designated in September 2018, by designating a JNIM leader as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism," the Treasury said. "The Department of State today also designated Ali Maychou as an SDGT pursuant to E.O. 13224."

The Treasury said it designated Bah Ag Moussa for acting for or on behalf of JNIM, as well as for acting for or on behalf of JNIM leader Iyad ag Ghali.

According to the release, in March of this year, Moussa led a terrorist operation against a Malian Armed Forces base in Dioura, Mali during which some 21 Malian soldiers were killed.

"Moussa is a close associate of Iyad ag Ghali, a United States and United Nations sanctioned terrorist and the head of JNIM. Moussa is a former Colonel who deserted the Malian Army to join armed terrorist groups, and is responsible for leading attacks in several other localities in northern Mali," the Treasury added.

Last September, the United States designated Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), the official branch of the Al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in Mali as a foreign terrorist organization.