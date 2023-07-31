US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells in Maldives - Treasury

The United States designated leaders and financial facilitators of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorists groups (both outlawed in Russia) in the Maldives, the US Treasury said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States designated leaders and financial facilitators of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorists groups (both outlawed in Russia) in the Maldives, the US Treasury said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated key leaders and financial facilitators of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS) and al-Qa'ida in Maldives, including 20 ISIS, ISIS-Khorasan (IS-K), and al-Qa'ida operatives," the release said.

The US Treasury also designated 29 companies with ties to the recently-designated individuals, who include leaders of Maldives-based terrorist-affiliated criminal gangs and associates of key IS-K recruiter Mohamad Ameen, the release said.

Several of these newly-designated individuals have also planned or carried out attacks that targeted journalists and local authorities, the release added.