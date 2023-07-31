Open Menu

US Designates Leaders Of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells In Maldives - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:07 PM

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells in Maldives - Treasury

The United States designated leaders and financial facilitators of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorists groups (both outlawed in Russia) in the Maldives, the US Treasury said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States designated leaders and financial facilitators of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorists groups (both outlawed in Russia) in the Maldives, the US Treasury said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated key leaders and financial facilitators of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS) and al-Qa'ida in Maldives, including 20 ISIS, ISIS-Khorasan (IS-K), and al-Qa'ida operatives," the release said.

The US Treasury also designated 29 companies with ties to the recently-designated individuals, who include leaders of Maldives-based terrorist-affiliated criminal gangs and associates of key IS-K recruiter Mohamad Ameen, the release said.

Several of these newly-designated individuals have also planned or carried out attacks that targeted journalists and local authorities, the release added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia ISIS Iraq United States Maldives Criminals

Recent Stories

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for in ..

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all ..

24 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Underm ..

US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasur ..

24 minutes ago
 UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage ..

UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

24 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Pri ..

CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

24 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Requests Information ..

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden A ..

33 minutes ago
 Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitati ..

Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

17 minutes ago
Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detain ..

Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

17 minutes ago
 Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket ..

Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket win

17 minutes ago
 UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack ..

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

17 minutes ago
 Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed ..

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication in US Custody - De ..

17 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes seven government bills

National Assembly passes seven government bills

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China celebrate 10th anniversary of Chin ..

Pakistan, China celebrate 10th anniversary of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World