US Designates Members Of Board Of Directors Of Russian Railways - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The United States imposed sanctions against five senior Russian officials who are serving as members of the board of directors of state-owned company Russian Railways, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The Department of State is designating five members of the Board of Directors of Russian Railways, a major Russian State-owned enterprise, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(A) of E.O. 14024 for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation," the statement read.

Restrictions imposed against First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitriy Chernyshenko, as well as Sergey Frank, Oleg Belozyorov, and Aleksey Sazanov, it added.

