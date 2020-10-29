WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has designated the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification as a foreign mission, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United Front Work Department (UFWD) is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) organ tasked with co-opting and neutralizing threats to the party's rule and spreading its influence and propaganda overseas," Pompeo said.

"Today, the Department of State designated a UFWD-controlled organization - the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification (NACPU) - as a foreign mission of the PRC [People's Republic of China] under the US Foreign Missions Act."