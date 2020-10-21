UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Designates Operations Of 6 China-Based Media Companies As Foreign Missions - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:43 PM

US Designates Operations of 6 China-Based Media Companies as Foreign Missions - Pompeo

The US government has designated the operations of six China-based media companies in the United States as foreign missions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The US government has designated the operations of six China-based media companies in the United States as foreign missions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are pushing back on the Chinese communist propaganda efforts here at home too. Today, I am announcing the State Department is designating the US operations of six China-based media companies as foreign missions," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State explained the media companies are substantially owned or effectively controlled by the Chinese government and while they are free to publish content, they have been designated to alert the American people to propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party.

"We simply want to ensure that the American people, consumers of information, can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist party itself. They are not the same thing."

Related Topics

China Alert Same United States Media Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Putin Says Vaccination of Russians Against Coronav ..

46 seconds ago

China Considers US' Portrayal of Beijing as Its Ri ..

47 seconds ago

Germany Welcomes First Results of Intra-Libyan Tal ..

49 seconds ago

‘Pioneering journalist and trusted adviser to ge ..

14 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghan District of Lashkar Gah Kills ..

51 seconds ago

US to Deploy Hypersonic Weapons on Attack Submarin ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.