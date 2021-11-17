UrduPoint.com

US Designates Russia, China, Iran For 'Violations Of Religious Freedom' - Blinken

Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:04 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he designated countries including Russia, China and Iran for engaging in or tolerating violations of religious freedom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he designated countries including Russia, China and Iran for engaging in or tolerating violations of religious freedom.

"Each year the Secretary of State has the responsibility to identify governments and non-state actors, who, because of their religious freedom violations, merit designation under the International Religious Freedom Act. I am designating Burma, the People's Republic of China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated 'systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom'," Blinken said.

The US will not waiver in its commitment to advocate for freedom of religion or belief for all people in every country, Blinken continued. The US also remains committed to working with governments, civil society and members of religious communities to advance religious freedom, he added.

Algeria, Comoros, Cuba and Nicaragua were all placed on a Special Watch List for severe violations of religious freedom as well, Blinken said. He also designated groups including Boko Haram, the Islamic State (both terrorist organizations, banned in Russia) and the Houthis as Entities of Particular Concern.

