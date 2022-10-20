US Designates Russian Citizen Orekhov, 2 Firms Over Alleged Sanctions Evasion - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States sanctioned Russian national Yury Orekhov and two companies linked to an alleged scheme to avoid sanctions and procure defense technologies for Russians, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, in coordination with the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a Russian network that procured military and sensitive dual-use technologies from US manufacturers and supplied them to Russian end-users," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The US designated Orekhov and two companies linked to him, Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC, the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Justice Department announced charges against Orekhov, Artyom Uss, and others allegedly tied to a network using the companies to avoid defense technology procurement sanctions, as well as to trade sanctioned Venezuelan oil. Orekhov and Uss, son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, were arrested in Germany and Italy, respectively, and will face extradition.