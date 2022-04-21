UrduPoint.com

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 12:45 AM

New US sanctions implemented by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will target Russian virtual currency mining company Bitriver AG and 10 of its subsidiaries to prevent the Kremlin from offsetting the impact of sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday

"Treasury is also taking action against companies in Russia's virtual currency mining industry.

By operating vast server farms that sell virtual currency mining capacity internationally, these companies help Russia monetize its natural resources ... The United States is committed to ensuring that no asset, no matter how complex, becomes a mechanism for the Putin regime to offset the impact of sanctions," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The OFAC designated Bitriver AG and 10 of its subsidiaries for their role in the Russian economy's technology sector, pursuant to Executive Order 14024, the press release said.

