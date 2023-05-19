UrduPoint.com

US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polimetall, Polyus - State Dept.

Published May 19, 2023

The US State Department said on Friday that it has designated multiple entities and individuals operating in the metals and mining sector of the Russian economy as part of a new massive sanctions package, including Joint Stock Company Polimetall AO and Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US State Department said on Friday that it has designated multiple entities and individuals operating in the metals and mining sector of the Russian economy as part of a new massive sanctions package, including Joint Stock Company Polimetall AO and Public Joint Stock Company Polyus.

While Polimetall AO is one of the ten largest gold producers and one of the top five silver producers in the world, Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and a global top ten gold miner by ounces produced, according to a State Department fact sheet.

Additionally, the State Department has designated a range of companies affiliated with Polyus, including JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk, JSC Polyus Aldan, LLC Polyus Service, and LLC Polyus Management Company, the fact sheet said.

General Director of Polyus Aleksei Vostokov and Senior Vice President of Operations of Polyus Vladimir Polin have been designated for being senior executives of sanctioned companies.

