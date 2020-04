US Designates Russian Imperial Movement as Terrorist Organization - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United States has designated the Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization, State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The State Department is designating the Russian Imperial Movement, also known as RIM, as a specially designated global terrorist," Sales said.

RIM is an ultranationalist group in Russia accused of violent white supremacism.