US Designates Senior Islamic State Member For Terror Attacks In Tunisia - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Designates Senior Islamic State Member for Terror Attacks in Tunisia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The United States has designated Ashraf al-Qizani, a senior member of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), for orchestrating a series of attacks in Tunisia, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Ashraf al-Qizani, also known as Abu 'Ubaydah al-Kafi, serves as the emir of Jund al-Khilafah in Tunisia (JAK-T), an Islamic State affiliate in Tunisia," the statement said on Friday.

The State Department said in the statement that Al-Qizani became the emir of JAK-T after the death of group's leader Yunus Abu-Muslim in 2019.

"Under al-Qizani's leadership, JAK-T has carried out numerous attacks in Tunisia," the statement added.

US law prohibits all blacklisted individuals from entering the country and denies them an access to the US financial system, according to the statement.

