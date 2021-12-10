UrduPoint.com

US Designates Two Heads Of Akrestsina Detention Center In Belarus - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:52 PM

The United States designated the two heads of the Akrestsina Detention Center in Belarus over alleged human rights abuses against protesters who opposed the results of the country's presidential election last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

"The Department of State is designating under Section 7031(c) the following individuals for their involvement in gross violations of human rights: Ihar Kenyukh and Yauheni Shapetska, heads of the notorious Akrestsina Detention Center in Minsk, Belarus, for their involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the torture and/or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment of detainees in the aftermath of the fraudulent August 9, 2020 presidential election," Blinken said in a press release.

