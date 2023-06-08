US Designates Two IS Leaders as Global Terrorists - State Dept

The United States has designated two leaders of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) as global terrorists, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United States has designated two leaders of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) as global terrorists, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Thursday.

"At today's D-ISIS Ministerial, Secretary Blinken announced the designation of two ISIS GDP leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists under Executive Order 13224, as amended: Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay'i is the Iraq-based ISIS GDP Bilad al-Rafidayn Office emir. Al-Rufay'i was previously the wali of ISIS's Iraq Province," Miller said.

The second person designated by Washington is� Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn 'Ali al-Mainuki, who is based in Sahel and is an IS GDP al-Furqan Office senior leader, Miller added.

Miller pointed out in the statement that IS remains an active threat to peace and stability while also maintains connections to the global financial system in order to fund its activities.�

"ISIS Core has relied on its regional General Directorate of Provinces (GDP) offices to provide operational guidance and funding around the world," Miller added. "The United States will continue to designate ISIS's senior leadership to disrupt the group's terrorist activities."