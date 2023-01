US Designates Wagner Group as Significant Transnational Criminal Organization - Treasury

The United States has designated Russia's private military company Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization, the Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States has designated Russia's private military company Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization, the Treasury announced on Thursday.

"Today, the Wagner Group is being redesignated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13581, as amended by E.O. 13863, for being a foreign person that constitutes a significant transnational criminal organization," the release said.