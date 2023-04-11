US Designates WSJ Reporter Gershkovich as 'Wrongfully Detained' in Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United States has designated Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities following his arrest in March on espionage charges, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia," Patel said in a statement. "The U.S. government will provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family. We call for the Russian Federation to immediately release Mr. Gershkovich."