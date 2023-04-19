US Designating 1 Person, 6 Entities in Alleged Iran Sanctions Evasion Network - Treasury

The United States is designating one individual and six entities for their alleged involvement in an Iran sanctions evasion network that procured components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States is designating one individual and six entities for their alleged involvement in an Iran sanctions evasion network that procured components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one individual and six entities in a sanctions evasion network that has facilitated Iran's procurement of electronic components for its destabilizing military programs, including those used in UAVs," the statement said.

The actions target the head of Iran's Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA) and its alleged front companies and suppliers, the statement said.

The United States will continue to enforce sanctions against Iran's military procurement efforts that contribute to regional instability and global insecurity, the statement added.