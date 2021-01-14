US' Designation of Houthis as Terrorists May Affect Humanitarian Effort in Yemen - ICRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed concerns to Sputnik on Thursday over Washington's plans to label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists, as this could have a "chilling effect" on the humanitarian response in crisis-torn Yemen.

In its press release shared with Sputnik, the ICRC reaffirmed commitment to do everything possible to "help alleviate suffering and deliver assistance" in Yemen, shaken by deadly violence, COVID-19, seasonal infections diseases, and high inflation, which contributes to soaring prices for food and medicine.

"With that in mind, the ICRC is concerned by the potential negative impact of the U.S designation of Ansarullah [Houthis] as a foreign terrorist organisation on the humanitarian situation in Yemen, as well as on the provision of impartial humanitarian assistance to those in need. In particular, the ICRC is concerned about the possible "chilling effect" the designation may have on humanitarian action, leading to it being impeded or delayed. Increased operational risks and possible de-risking from the banking and private sectors in response to the designation ultimately may constrain the humanitarian response in Yemen," the ICRC said.

The ICRC stressed that before imposing similar measures, countries should consider their potential humanitarian consequences.

"We are less than two weeks into 2021. For Yemen, this new year started as the old one ended - with violence, fear and loss. People there need support more than ever and the ICRC, as an independent, impartial, and neutral humanitarian actor, will do all we can to assist," the press release read on.

Apart from that, ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart condemned the December 30 attack in Yemen's Aden airport, which claimed the lives of three ICRC staffers.

"The attack at Aden airport on December 30 was indiscriminate and a stark reminder of what civilians caught up in conflict and violence in Yemen endure ... This is not the first such attack in Yemen where civilians have borne the brunt and the losses. We have said it many times before and we will keep repeating it: all those involved in the violence in Yemen must spare and safeguard civilians and ensure that humanitarian workers can perform their duties," Stillhart said, as quoted in the ICRC statement.