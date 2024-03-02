US Designer, 'geriatric Starlet' Iris Apfel Dies Age 102
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Iris Apfel, centenarian style icon from the New York borough of Queens immediately recognizable by her oversized owlish glasses, has died at age 102, according to her Instagram account.
The self-described "geriatric starlet," best known as a textile designer and fashion celebrity, reached peak fame only in her 80s and 90s.
A flamboyant interior designer, she was a fixture on front rows of Paris fashion shows for more than half a century.
Her cropped white hair, massive glasses, bright lipstick, large-bead necklaces and bangles earned her kooky distinction among New York's glitterati.
Apfel filled two floors of her Park Avenue apartment with work by the great designers of the 20th century, amassed over her multiple decades of life.
And designers and fashion notables from Alexander Wang to Isaac Mizrahi declared themselves fans of the world's most chic centenarian, well-known for her love of baubles.
