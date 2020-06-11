UrduPoint.com
US Desire To Brand Russia As Terrorism Sponsor Plain Rudeness - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:32 PM

US Desire to Brand Russia as Terrorism Sponsor Plain Rudeness - Russian Foreign Ministry

US desire to rank Russia among the countries sponsoring terrorism is plain rudeness, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US desire to rank Russia among the countries sponsoring terrorism is plain rudeness, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Republican Study Committee, the largest Republican caucus in the US House of Representatives, published a strategy paper calling for branding Russia a state sponsor of terrorism and imposing sanctions on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) until it expels Russia from its system.

"In fact, we are talking about some theoretical research. Moreover, there is nothing new in their list with respect to our country.

Again, some analogies are drawn, slogans are given, how to hit energy and financial sectors more painfully, how personal sanctions can be expanded," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"What's new is, perhaps, just an absolutely shameless call to declare our country a 'state sponsor of terrorism.' Well, this, of course, is plain rudeness, and we have long got used to such statements by individual representatives of the US political class who are trying to increase their own recognizability in the wake of Russophobia, and we stopped reacting seriously in some way. We just give a clear, unambiguous qualification," she said.

