US Destroyer Arleigh Burke Enters Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

US Destroyer Arleigh Burke Enters Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke entered the Black Sea, the US Sixth Fleet said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke entered the Black Sea, the US Sixth Fleet said in a statement.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) entered the Black Sea on a routine patrol, Nov.

25, 2021. While in the Black Sea, the ship will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the region, working together to ensure security and stability in this vital international waterway," the statement says.

