US Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea To Mediterranean Sea - US Navy

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke has started the transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting operations with NATO allies and regional partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

"Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) began its scheduled southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting maritime operations alongside @NATO allies and partners, Dec. 15, 2021," the fleet tweeted.

