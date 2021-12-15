US Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke has started the transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting operations with NATO allies and regional partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

