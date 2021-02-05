UrduPoint.com
US Destroyer Conducts Freedom Of Navigation Operation In South China Sea - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:38 PM

US Destroyer Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in South China Sea - Pentagon

A US Navy guided missile destroyer has crossed the South China Sea in a "freedom of navigation" operation, the 7th Fleet announced in an official news release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) A US Navy guided missile destroyer has crossed the South China Sea in a "freedom of navigation" operation, the 7th Fleet announced in an official news release on Friday.

"On February 5, USS John S. McCain asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands," the release said. "This freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law."

The operation challenged the unlawful restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam and also challenge China's claim to straight baselines enclosing the Paracel Islands, the release said.

"Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the sea, including freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations," the release said.

China, Taiwan, and Vietnam all claim sovereignty over the Paracel Islands and all three require permission or advance notification before a military vessel or warship engages in "innocent passage" through that sea. However, unilateral imposition of any advance-notification requirement for passage is not permitted by international law, the release noted.

