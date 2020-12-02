UrduPoint.com
US Destroyer Donald Cook Heading To Mediterranean After Patrol Mission In Black Sea - Navy

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

US Destroyer Donald Cook Heading to Mediterranean After Patrol Mission in Black Sea - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The US guided missile destroyer Donald Cook is on its way to the Mediterranean Sea after completing a maritime security patrol mission in the Black Sea, the US Navy's 6th Fleet said on Wednesday.

"USSDonaldCook begins southbound transit to the #Mediterranean Sea after completing a successful patrol on the #BlackSea in support of @NATO Allies & Partners," the naval press service said on Twitter.

The ship entered the Black Sea on November 23 and conducted air defense exercises with NATO allies, the statement said.

The US 6th Fleet, which is headquartered in the Italian city of Naples, conducts a full range of naval operations, often with allied and interdepartmental partners, to promote national interests, as well as provide security and stability in Europe and Africa.

