US Destroyer Donald Cook Heads to Black Sea for Routine Patrol - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The US guided missile destroyer Donald Cook is on its way toward the Black Sea to carry out a routine maritime security patrol, the US Navy's 6th Fleet said on Monday.

"#USSDonaldCook DDG 75 began their straits transit into the #BlackSea, marking the 7th time a @USNavy warship has been in the Black Sea Region.

#USNavy ships regularly patrol in these waters in support of our @NATO Allies & partners [Turkey, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia]!" the fleet wrote on Twitter.

The US 6th Fleet, which is headquartered in the Italian city of Naples, conducts a full range of naval operations, often with allied and interdepartmental partners, to promote national interests, as well as security and stability in Europe and Africa.