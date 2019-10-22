(@imziishan)

The US destroyer Donald Cook conducted a routine maritime security patrol monitoring Russian activity above the Arctic Circle, the US 6th Fleet said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The US destroyer Donald Cook conducted a routine maritime security patrol monitoring Russian activity above the Arctic Circle, the US 6th Fleet said.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) recently concluded operations above the Arctic Circle while conducting a routine maritime security patrol to monitor Russian maritime activity, Oct. 16, 2019," the statement from Monday said.

According to the the US 6th Fleet, the destroyer's presence in the Arctic Circle reinforced the United States' commitment to regional security and stability.

The US destroyer is on its ninth patrol in the US 6th Fleet area of operations in support of the country's national security interests in Europe.

Russia has recently been stepping up its military, trade and exploration activities in the Arctic, building transport and energy infrastructure and developing the Northern Sea Route as part of Arctic's Northern Passage that links Europe and Asia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow's actions in the Arctic do not threaten anyone, and Russia only acts to ensure sufficient capabilities for defense.

Earlier in 2019, the US destroyer entered the Black Sea several times to participate in joint exercises and ensure security in the region. However, Moscow has repeatedly urged the United States to stop its aggressive policy. According to the 1936 Montreux Convention, the destroyer is not allowed to stay in the sea for a long period of time.