US Destroyer Porter Entered Black Sea, Tracked by Black Sea Fleet - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Navy destroyer Porter, armed with cruise missiles, entered the Black Sea and is being tracked by the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor actions of the US Navy destroyer Porter, which entered the Black Sea at 19:00 [16:00 GMT] on January 28, 2021," the center said.

On January 23, another US destroyer, USS Donald Cook, entered the Black Sea.