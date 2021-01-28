UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Destroyer Porter Entered Black Sea, Tracked By Black Sea Fleet - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:40 PM

US Destroyer Porter Entered Black Sea, Tracked by Black Sea Fleet - Russian Military

US Navy destroyer Porter, armed with cruise missiles, entered the Black Sea and is being tracked by the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Navy destroyer Porter, armed with cruise missiles, entered the Black Sea and is being tracked by the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor actions of the US Navy destroyer Porter, which entered the Black Sea at 19:00 [16:00 GMT] on January 28, 2021," the center said.

On January 23, another US destroyer, USS Donald Cook, entered the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Russia January

Recent Stories

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

13 minutes ago

Mask Wearing Could End This Year Amid Mass COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

PDM heading to its complete failure: Shafqat Mahmo ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stays constructions in societies ..

2 minutes ago

Senate teams meets Djibouti Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Continuity of democracy vital for progress: Chaudh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.