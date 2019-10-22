UrduPoint.com
US Destroyer Porter Enters Georgia's Batumi After Visiting Ukraine - Embassy

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The US guided-missile destroyer, USS Porter (DDG-78), has entered the Georgian port of Batumi one week after it left the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the United States' Embassy in Georgia said on Tuesday.

"On October 22, USS Porter (DDG 78) entered Batumi harbor. The visit serves to highlight the continued cooperation between the U.S.

and Georgia to promote regional peace and stability," the embassy said in a statement.

The ship's crew was welcomed by the country's authorities.

"Thank you for the hospitality, thank you for the warm welcome - that was amazing. Georgia has a legendary reputation for hospitality, and you have certainly exceeded that - thank you so much," Craig Trent, Porter's captain, said, after seeing a traditional Georgian dance and being offered a glass of local wine.

This is the ship's second time in Georgia.

