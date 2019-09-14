UrduPoint.com
US Destroyer Sails Near Disputed Paracel Islands In South China Sea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The US Navy destroyer, USS Wayne E. Meyer, sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

A senior officer of the US Seventh Fleet told the NHK broadcaster that the destroyer had sailed on Friday near the disputed archipelago as part of the so-called freedom of navigation operation in line with international law to challenge China's territorial claims in the region.

A number of disputed islands, including the Paracel Islands and the Spratly Islands, are located in the South China Sea.

Beijing's territorial claims to the Paracel Islands, known in China as the Xisha Islands, go against those of Taiwan and Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Spratly Islands, known in China as the Nansha Islands, are also contested by the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam.

The US military activities near the disputed islands are a matter of concern for the Chinese government. In May, China protested the unauthorized passage of a US military ship near the disputed Scarborough Reef in the South China Sea, considering it as a violation of China's sovereignty.

