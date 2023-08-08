Open Menu

US Detected Chinese Hackers Breached Japan's Classified Defense Networks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US Detected Chinese Hackers Breached Japan's Classified Defense Networks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The US National Security Agency in fall 2020 claimed that it detected that Chinese military hackers had breached Japan's classified defense networks, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing current and former officials familiar with the matter.

US officials did not disclose to the Japanese government how US spy agencies knew about China's alleged breach in order to protect sources and methods, the report said.

The report said a former US military official briefed on the matter described the cyber intrusion as "shockingly bad."

The report said, citing former US officials, that the Chinese stole sensitive defense information from Japan pertaining to plans, capabilities and assessments of military shortcomings.

Although Japan has taken steps to strengthen its networks, the United States believes its still not enough to defend against spying from China, which may hinder intelligence sharing between the two countries, the report said citing officials.

Senior US national security official under the Trump administration briefed then-incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan about the alleged breach, the report said, adding that Chinese hackers were still in Japan's defense networks by the time the Biden administration came into power in early 2021.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Japan United States May 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

2 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

2 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

2 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

3 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

3 hours ago
Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

3 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

3 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

3 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

3 hours ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

3 hours ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World