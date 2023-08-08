(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The US National Security Agency in fall 2020 claimed that it detected that Chinese military hackers had breached Japan's classified defense networks, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing current and former officials familiar with the matter.

US officials did not disclose to the Japanese government how US spy agencies knew about China's alleged breach in order to protect sources and methods, the report said.

The report said a former US military official briefed on the matter described the cyber intrusion as "shockingly bad."

The report said, citing former US officials, that the Chinese stole sensitive defense information from Japan pertaining to plans, capabilities and assessments of military shortcomings.

Although Japan has taken steps to strengthen its networks, the United States believes its still not enough to defend against spying from China, which may hinder intelligence sharing between the two countries, the report said citing officials.

Senior US national security official under the Trump administration briefed then-incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan about the alleged breach, the report said, adding that Chinese hackers were still in Japan's defense networks by the time the Biden administration came into power in early 2021.