US Detecting More Aerial Objects Now Because It Tweaked Military Radar Systems - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:50 PM

The United States is detecting more balloons and other aerial objects in recent weeks because it re-calibrated its air defense radar systems after discovering a Chinese "spy balloon" in its airspace, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

"Because of the spy balloon, we've changed some of the radar parameters for our air defense capabilities, particularly over the northern part of our atmosphere. And it is possible that, in part because of tweaking the radars' sensitivity, we're simply seeing more objects right now," Kirby said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

Kirby admitted, however, that the US could not determine with certainty that objects it recently detected in its airspace were surveillance aircraft.

"We don't know ... they could be from a nation state, they could be from commercial entities, research, scientific institutions, we just don't know," he said.

Kirby said President Joe Biden's administration has been closely studying the "Chinese spy balloon program" since coming into office and has detected an increase in activity over this period.

"We have been studying China's spy balloon program since we came into office. This is the program they have been working on for seven years. So they have ramped up their abilities, they have ramped up their deployment of these balloons over just recent years," Kirby said.

Since the start of February, the US detected and later shot down four unidentified flying objects, including an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. Washington has said the balloon was designed to gather intelligence about sensitive military sites in the country.

Beijing insists that the balloon was a mere meteorological device that entered the US airspace accidentally. It also expressed protest over the Pentagon's decision to shoot the balloon down. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that US balloons had violated China's airspace more than 10 times since January 2022.

