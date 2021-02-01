US Detects 471 Cases of COVID-19 Variants in Two-Thirds of Jurisdictions - CDC Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The United States has detected 470 variant cases of COVID-19 in two-thirds of its jurisdictions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday.

"Variants remain a great concern and we continue to detect them in the United States, with at least 33 jurisdictions reporting 471 variant cases, as of January 31," Walensky said.

The US confirmed 467 cases of the UK variant, three of the South African strain, and one case of the Brazilian variant.

The US' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that vaccination will be key in stopping virus mutation.

"Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate," the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

"If you stop the replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressures you put on it, you will not get mutations."

Fauci has previously said that the UK strain will become more dominant in the United States as early as the end of March.

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.