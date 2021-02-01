UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Detects 471 Cases Of COVID-19 Variants In Two-Thirds Of Jurisdictions - CDC Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Detects 471 Cases of COVID-19 Variants in Two-Thirds of Jurisdictions - CDC Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The United States has detected 470 variant cases of COVID-19 in two-thirds of its jurisdictions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday.

"Variants remain a great concern and we continue to detect them in the United States, with at least 33 jurisdictions reporting 471 variant cases, as of January 31," Walensky said.

The US confirmed 467 cases of the UK variant, three of the South African strain, and one case of the Brazilian variant.

The US' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that vaccination will be key in stopping virus mutation.

"Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate," the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

"If you stop the replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressures you put on it, you will not get mutations."

Fauci has previously said that the UK strain will become more dominant in the United States as early as the end of March.

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

Related Topics

Europe United Kingdom United States January March September December Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Majalis Abu Dhabi launches competition to celebrat ..

46 minutes ago

Former provincial ministers call on Chief Minister ..

48 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Replaces 11 Ministers, Fires 24 ..

48 minutes ago

Blinken Says US Mulling Sanctions Against Russia O ..

48 minutes ago

Leipzig's clash with Liverpool threatened by new G ..

48 minutes ago

Prague, Budapest to Discuss Sputnik V Efficacy Thi ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.