US Detects Russian Undersea Activities Off Both Ocean Coasts - Northern Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The United States has detected activity from Russian submarines deployed off of both US coasts, Northern Command chief Gen. Glen VanHerck said on Thursday.

"Now we have submarines from the Russians in both the Atlantic and the Pacific... they can park those off the coast every single minute of every day of the year in the future," VanHerck said during an interview with the Mitchell Institute. "We're certainly seeing Russian undersea activity off of both coasts, and across the Pacific.

"

VanHerck also said that the United States has seen Russia conduct undersea activities in cooperation with China.

Despite challenges that the United States has seen Russia face in Ukraine regarding logistics and command and control during its special military operation there, it still remains a strategic threat to the US homeland with conventional and nuclear capabilities, VanHerck said.

The United States expects Russia and China to work to further military cooperation moving forward, VanHerck added.