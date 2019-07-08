UrduPoint.com
US Detention Of Migrant Children May Violate International Law - UN High Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:34 PM

US Detention of Migrant Children May Violate International Law - UN High Commissioner

The US government's detainment of migrant children under poor conditions may constitute a violation of international law, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The US government's detainment of migrant children under poor conditions may constitute a violation of international law, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in a press release on Monday.

"The High Commissioner stated that several UN human rights bodies have found that the detention of migrant children may constitute cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment that is prohibited by international law," the release said.

In addition, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in the release on Monday that a country's immigration policy should comply with human rights obligations under international law and not be based on policies aimed at detaining and expeditiously deporting migrants.

Bachelet visited the southern US border and said she was appalled that migrant children taken in custody in the United States are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded detention facilities without adequate health care, food and sanitary supplies.

In recent months, at least six migrant children have died of illnesses during or shortly after being released from US custody.

El Paso pediatrician Dr. Carlos Gutierrez told Sputnik that migrants may be getting sick while in detention due to the poor conditions.

Last Monday, a group of US lawmakers visited detention facilities on the US border with Mexico after reports emerged that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents had failed to provide detainees with adequate food, water and sanitary supplies, and migrants were sleeping on cold concrete floors.

Most Southern border migrants are allowed to remain in the United States pending the outcome of immigration court hearings on their asylum requests, which often take years and many applicants never show up for their day in court, according to the Trump administration.

