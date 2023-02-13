UrduPoint.com

US Determined China Has Balloon Program For Intelligence Collection - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:49 PM

The United States has determined that the Chinese military has developed a high-altitude balloon program for the purposes of intelligence collection, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

"We were able to determine that China has a high altitude balloon program for intelligence collection that's connected to the People's Liberation Army," Kirby said during a press conference.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean despite China's claims that the aircraft was conducting scientific research. Over the weekend, the military shot down two more unidentified objects in US airspace.

