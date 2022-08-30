UrduPoint.com

US Determined To Help Afghanistan Multilaterally Through UN, Security Council - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Determined to Help Afghanistan Multilaterally Through UN, Security Council - Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United States is determined to help Afghanistan multilaterally through the United Nations and the UN Security Council, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We are determined to help the Afghan people we work to assist the Afghan people multilaterally through the UN and this Council," Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council briefing on Afghanistan.

Last year, the United States led a UN Security Council effort to unanimously adopt a resolution that established a carve-out for the delivery of humanitarian aid for the Afghan people, Thomas-Greenfield said.

The ambassador noted that the United States is the biggest donor to Afghanistan, contributing more than $2 billion Dollars in humanitarian assistance to the country.

