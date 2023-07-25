Open Menu

US Determined To Keep Russia Isolated At OSCE - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:29 PM

US Determined to Keep Russia Isolated at OSCE - Ambassador

The United States is resolved to keep Russia isolated at the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is resolved to keep Russia isolated at the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.

"We are determined to keep Russia isolated at the OSCE, where, currently, not a single other OSCE participating state supports Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," Carpenter told reporters.

Carpenter also said that the United States will not allow Russia to veto OSCE's efforts to support Ukraine.

The OSCE now has a field mission in Ukraine that provides the country with different types of support, Carpenter added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe United States

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri advocates for Climate Action for F ..

Mariam Almheiri advocates for Climate Action for Food Systems and Agriculture at ..

16 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival announces 7th edition comp ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival announces 7th edition competitions dates and conditions

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP, Sultan AlNeyadi take part in ‘A Cal ..

Fujairah CP, Sultan AlNeyadi take part in ‘A Call from Space’ event

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders Musalla&#039;s fencing and co ..

Sharjah Ruler orders Musalla&#039;s fencing and compensation

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reports strong sales perf ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reports strong sales performance in H1 2023

17 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo&#039;s summer camp to begin August 7th

Al Ain Zoo&#039;s summer camp to begin August 7th

17 minutes ago
Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for he ..

Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for hearing on Wednesday

22 minutes ago
 Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

22 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's p ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's plea against FIA summons

22 minutes ago
 Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawa ..

Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawal From Country 'Critical' - US ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Cau ..

Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Caucasus - Lavrov

32 minutes ago
 Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World