US Determined to Keep Russia Isolated at OSCE - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is resolved to keep Russia isolated at the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.

"We are determined to keep Russia isolated at the OSCE, where, currently, not a single other OSCE participating state supports Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," Carpenter told reporters.

Carpenter also said that the United States will not allow Russia to veto OSCE's efforts to support Ukraine.

The OSCE now has a field mission in Ukraine that provides the country with different types of support, Carpenter added.