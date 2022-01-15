US Developed 18 Scenarios to Prevent Escalation Around Ukraine - Nuland

The United States has developed 18 different scenarios for action in the event of an escalation around Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in an interview with the Financial Times

Nuland refused to reveal details on the scenarios, saying that they represent a set of decisive measures to deter Russia from allegedly escalating the Ukrainian crisis.