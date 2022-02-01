UrduPoint.com

US Developed Sanctions For Russian Elite, Family Members If Russia Invades Ukraine - Psaki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Developed Sanctions for Russian Elite, Family Members if Russia Invades Ukraine - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United States has developed specific sanctions package for the Russian elites and the members of their families in case Russia attacks Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"I can confirm we have developed specific sanctions packages for both, Russian elites and their family members if Russia further invades Ukraine," Psaki said during a press briefing. "These efforts are being pursued in coordination with allies and partners."

Psaki noted that the persons the US administration has identified "are in or near the inner circles of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision making or are at a minimum complicit in the Kremlin's destabilizing behaviour."

"Many of these individuals are particularly vulnerable targets because of their deep financial ties with the West," she added.

On Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that London is not ruling out the possibility of seizing the British property of Russian "oligarchs" as part of tighter sanctions against Moscow in the event of escalation in Ukraine. When asked if it will affect British investors, Truss noted that "freedom and democracy" are "more important than immediate financial issues."

In a comment on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reminded her of a list of former corrupt officials whom Russia has long asked to extradite.

Russia has repeatedly denied preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow says that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and is not threatening anyone, dismissing the West's allegations to the contrary as a pretext for NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.

