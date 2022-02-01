US Developed Sanctions for Russian Elites, Family Members if Russia Invades Ukraine- Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United States has developed specific sanctions package for the Russian elites and the members of their families in case Russia attacks Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"I can confirm we have developed specific sanctions packages for both, Russian elites and their family members if Russia further invades Ukraine," Psaki said during a press briefing. "These efforts are being pursued in coordination with allies and partners."