US Developed Spy Balloon-Tracking Method Within Last Year - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States has cultivated a way to track China's surveillance balloons that was only discovered within the last year, CNN reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

US intelligence was able to use signals from a Chinese spy balloon that transited over the continental US in 2021 to accrue data about where and when the balloons have appeared in the past, the report said. These findings have permitted the United States to develop a consistent technical method within the last year that has been used to track the balloons in near-real time across the globe, according to the report.

US officials learned that similar surveillance balloons had transited US territory undetected at least three times under the Trump administration, though the manner in which the signals were collected remains unclear, said the report.

Officials cited in the report say that though the balloon's signals played an integral part in discovering a viable tracking method, other clues from different intelligence sources also contributed to the process.

The Biden administration has recently fielded criticism for its delayed response to last week's surveillance balloon, which entered US airspace undhindered and was permitted to transit the US until it was shot down off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday, February 4.