US Developing Comprehensive Defense Against Adversary Hypersonic Systems - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 08:54 PM

The United States is working on a comprehensive defense capability to counter adversary hypersonic systems, Michael White, principal director for hypersonics at the Pentagon's Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering (Modernization), said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United States is working on a comprehensive defense capability to counter adversary hypersonic systems, Michael White, principal director for hypersonics at the Pentagon's Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering (Modernization), said on Friday.

"In addition to developing offensive hypersonic weapons, we are developing a comprehensive layered defeat capability to defend against adversary hypersonic systems and we are evaluating the military utility and technology requirements for reusable hypersonic aircraft," White told a Congressional hearing.

The US armed forces have no defense against Russia's new nuclear-armed Poseidon torpedo or hypersonic missiles, Sen. Roger Wicker told the Senate on Thursday.

Wicker noted that Russia's strategic weapons arsenal was both larger and more modern than that of the United States.

